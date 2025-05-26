Electoral Controversy: Allegations of Fake Voter Enrollments Stir West Bengal Politics
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accuses the TMC government of enrolling fake voters, including Rohingyas, in West Bengal's electoral rolls. He demands a CBI probe. TMC's Kunal Ghosh dismisses these claims as baseless. The allegations heighten tensions ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.
In a heated political confrontation, West Bengal Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government of enrolling fake voters, including Rohingyas, in the state's electoral rolls in exchange for bribes.
Accompanied by a delegation of BJP leaders, Adhikari called for a CBI investigation, emphasizing national security concerns.
The TMC, however, has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, while both parties brace for the upcoming assembly elections.
