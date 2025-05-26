Gaurav Gogoi to Address Assam CM Allegations Locally
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi plans to address accusations from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam. During his Bihar tour, Gogoi stated his intent to rebut claims of links with Pakistan made against him and his wife. He also thanked Congress leaders for their support.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has announced his intention to address allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within his home state. While speaking to reporters at Patna airport during his tour of Bihar, Gogoi indicated he would soon rebut claims leveled against him.
Gogoi clarified that accusations suggesting him and his British wife have ties to Pakistan are unfounded. The Jorhat MP, who recently assumed the role of Congress president in Assam, expressed gratitude to high-level party officials for their ongoing support.
Additionally, Gogoi reaffirmed his party's commitment to a strong response against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, echoing the stance of Rahul Gandhi. An extended dialogue on this issue is expected during his upcoming public meeting in Muzaffarpur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan
Honoring Heroes: Tributes Flow for BSF Martyrs in Jammu and Bihar
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm