Gaurav Gogoi to Address Assam CM Allegations Locally

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has announced his intention to address allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma within his home state. While speaking to reporters at Patna airport during his tour of Bihar, Gogoi indicated he would soon rebut claims leveled against him.

Gogoi clarified that accusations suggesting him and his British wife have ties to Pakistan are unfounded. The Jorhat MP, who recently assumed the role of Congress president in Assam, expressed gratitude to high-level party officials for their ongoing support.

Additionally, Gogoi reaffirmed his party's commitment to a strong response against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, echoing the stance of Rahul Gandhi. An extended dialogue on this issue is expected during his upcoming public meeting in Muzaffarpur.

