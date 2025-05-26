Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on US Mediation in Indo-Pak Conflict

Antagonism towards Prime Minister Modi intensified as Congress leaders questioned his silence on US President Trump's involvement in the Indo-Pak conflict. They criticized the government's national security policy and highlighted concerns over army recruitment, Pakistan's IMF financial aid, and unaddressed intelligence issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:26 IST
In a series of vehement criticisms on Monday, Congress leaders called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on US President Donald Trump's statements regarding the India-Pakistan conflict resolution through trade negotiation.

At the Jai Hindi Sabha rally, Congress leaders expressed deep concerns about the Modi administration's approach to national security, recruitment for the armed forces, and foreign policy. Randeep Surjewala questioned Modi's decision-making criteria, linking it to his emotive claim at a recent rally. Surjewala also brought up the significant progress of India's defence forces during Operation Sindoor before a US-brokered ceasefire allegedly dampened the country's interests.

The criticism extended to intelligence handling, potential lapses leading to the Pahalgam attack, and the unfilled vacancies in the armed forces, among other issues. Leaders demanded accountability from the government while raising questions about the role of international entities in the ceasefire and the government's commitment to bolstering national defence.

