Political Turmoil: Anvar Challenges Congress Candidate in Nilambur By-Election

In the political landscape of Nilambur, Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar has openly opposed the United Democratic Front's (UDF) decision to field Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath in the upcoming by-poll election. Anvar, addressing the media, claimed that the local assembly constituency views Shoukath unfavorably.

The tension heightened when Anvar alleged that Shoukath recently sought candidacy from the CPI(M), engaging in discussions with their state secretary M V Govindan. This attempt allegedly met opposition from the Marxist party's various committees across Nilambur.

The Nilambur seat, crucial for the Trinamool Congress, has become vacant following Anvar's resignation over disagreements with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar, previously supporting UDF, now positions himself strategically, refusing to back Shoukath and pressing for a candidate resonating with the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)