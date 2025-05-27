India's Diplomatic Counter-Terrorism Tour: Operation Sindoor

In a concerted push against terrorism, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has rallied Indian community members in France to bolster Brand India as a symbol of peace. Addressing an audience in Paris, Prasad underscored the need to counter terrorism, specifically pointing to attacks in Jammu and Kashmir as provocations to destabilize the region.

Focusing on India's decisive Operation Sindoor, Prasad emphasized that any terrorist aggression would be met with precise and proportional responses, targeting Pakistan-backed camps. He urged Indian expatriates to champion India's peace-driven narrative while holding Pakistan accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism.

The delegation, consisting of multiple political party members, reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. They called for Pakistan's diplomatic isolation, asserting that terrorism has become an 'economic industry' for Pakistan that threatens global peace. The visit forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen international coalitions against terrorism.