Manipur's Political Turmoil: Governor Under Fire Amid Protests

Amidst ongoing protests, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra criticized the President's rule, accusing it of failing to maintain peace. He demanded the recall of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, following incidents highlighting ethnic tensions and governance challenges in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur is currently engulfed in political upheaval as protests erupt over instances of governance mishaps, most notably the concealment of the state's name on a government bus. The state's Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra, has called out the President's rule for its inability to restore peace amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

As tensions escalate, Meghachandra has demanded the recall of Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who took over in January. The controversy intensified when protesters, upset over a particular incident involving the removal of the state's name from a bus, called for an apology from the governor.

With the backdrop of ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups resulting in significant casualties, Meghachandra is urging major political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, to step down. These developments illuminate the broader struggle of maintaining stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

