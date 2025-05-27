Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt Over Alleged Discrimination in Higher Education

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for alleged discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC candidates in educational institutions, accusing them of using the 'Not Found Suitable' category to exclude qualified candidates. He claims this undermines BR Ambedkar's vision of education as a tool for equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:48 IST
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, strongly criticized the Modi administration, accusing it of systemic discrimination against Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) within higher education institutions. He described the rejection of qualified candidates marked as 'Not Found Suitable' (NFS) as a modern form of 'Manuvaad.'

Gandhi highlighted that this practice is keeping SC, ST, and OBC candidates from occupying leadership roles, noting that in Delhi University alone, over 60% of reserved professor positions and 30% of associate professor positions remain vacant due to this classification. He criticized the government for undermining BR Ambedkar's vision of education as a tool for social equality.

The Congress leader extended his criticism to other educational institutions, including IITs and central universities, describing the NFS categorization as an 'attack on the Constitution' and a 'betrayal of social justice.' Gandhi, in conversation with DUSU students, pledged to challenge every anti-reservation move by the BJP/RSS with Constitutional measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

