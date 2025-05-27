Samoa's Political Turmoil: Fiame Calls for Early Election
Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa plans to dissolve the parliament after her budget was rejected, leading to an early election within 90 days. Fiame, Samoa's first female PM, faces political challenges but advocates against climate change and debt to China. Political tensions rise on the Pacific island.
Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced plans to dissolve Parliament following a failed vote on her government's budget, paving the way for an early election within 90 days. The budget's rejection by 34 lawmakers, with only 16 in favor, marks a significant setback for the country's first female leader.
Fiame, who became the Prime Minister in 2021 after a historic victory, has navigated political instability, including surviving two no-confidence votes and leading a minority government. Her leadership has faced criticism and challenges, highlighted by her expulsion from the FAST party after dismissing a Cabinet member facing criminal charges.
Fiame has also been vocal internationally, urging countries like Australia to combat climate change impacting Pacific islands and adopting a cautious stance on Samoa's financial relationships with China. As Samoa prepares for elections, concerns over voter registration and operational government issues loom large.
