Russia Drafts Memorandum for Ukraine Peace Accord

In a significant development, Russia is in the process of drafting a memorandum aimed at establishing principles for a peace accord that could potentially end the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry made this announcement on Tuesday, emphasizing the ongoing efforts.

The move follows a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month, where Putin expressed Moscow's willingness to cooperate with Ukraine on formulating a memorandum that outlines potential settlement principles, a possible timeline for a peace agreement, and details concerning an eventual ceasefire.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted the continuity in the drafting process of the Russian memorandum. She stated that once completed, the document would be forwarded to Ukraine, aiming to lay down the fundamental positions required for a future peace treaty, including ceasefire specifics if feasible agreements are reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)