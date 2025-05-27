Left Menu

Russia Drafts Memorandum for Ukraine Peace Accord

Russia is preparing a draft memorandum to outline principles for a possible peace accord to end the war in Ukraine. Following discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, President Putin mentioned the memorandum will cover settlement principles, peace agreement timelines, and ceasefire details.

Updated: 27-05-2025 13:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russia is in the process of drafting a memorandum aimed at establishing principles for a peace accord that could potentially end the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian foreign ministry made this announcement on Tuesday, emphasizing the ongoing efforts.

The move follows a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month, where Putin expressed Moscow's willingness to cooperate with Ukraine on formulating a memorandum that outlines potential settlement principles, a possible timeline for a peace agreement, and details concerning an eventual ceasefire.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted the continuity in the drafting process of the Russian memorandum. She stated that once completed, the document would be forwarded to Ukraine, aiming to lay down the fundamental positions required for a future peace treaty, including ceasefire specifics if feasible agreements are reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

