Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Family Turmoil

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended congratulations to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the birth of his son. The event occurs amid family tension as Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party and family. The announcement revives memories of Tej Pratap's marital issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:58 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her heartfelt congratulations to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on the recent birth of his son. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee conveyed her joy, stating that the new arrival brings happiness and good wishes to the family.

Banerjee shared that she was informed about the birth by Tejashwi Yadav himself, who had been in communication with her regarding the happy news. Both mother and baby are reportedly in good health. Tejashwi Yadav expressed gratitude for the support, notably highlighting Banerjee's blessings.

Meanwhile, the celebratory mood is tempered by family discord, as RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav announced the expulsion of his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family. This decision follows controversies involving Tej Pratap's personal life and underscores ongoing familial tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

