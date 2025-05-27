Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: Yunus' Government Faces Unrest

Bangladesh's interim government, under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, faces increasing public dissatisfaction and political disagreements regarding election plans. Following last year's student-led protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the nation grapples with delayed reforms and political divisions.

The government has not yet established a firm election date, causing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's BNP to demand elections by December. Last week, Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman urged for elections by year-end, further intensifying political tension. The National Citizen Party insists on completing key reforms before proceeding with elections.

Progress on institutional reforms, promised by Yunus, has been slow, with the National Consensus Commission (NCC) working on establishing agreements for changes. Law and order issues, coupled with protests and the ban on Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, heighten the instability and public anxiety. Political consensus is critical to avert escalating unrest.

