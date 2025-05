Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Celebrated on His Birthday by UP Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alongside his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, conveyed birthday wishes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. The greetings were shared on social media platform X, with Adityanath highlighting Gadkari's dedicated political service and praying for his longevity and prosperity.

Nitin Gadkari, born on May 27, 1957, currently serves as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. He holds a significant position as a three-time Lok Sabha member, representing the Nagpur constituency. Gadkari is a well-regarded figure within the BJP, previously serving as its National President.

In their birthday messages, Maurya and Pathak echoed similar sentiments, recognizing Gadkari's contributions to Indian politics and infrastructure. They expressed wishes for his continued health and happiness, underscoring his role in shaping national transport policies.

