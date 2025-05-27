BJP Expels Karnataka MLAs Amidst Allegations of Anti-Party Activities

The BJP has expelled two Karnataka MLAs, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, citing 'anti-party activities.' State BJP president B Y Vijayendra confirmed the decision, which came after extended deliberations.

While both MLAs previously served with Congress, recent behaviors suggest renewed ties, raising concerns within BJP ranks. They also faced accusations of ignoring BJP directives and failing to attend party meetings.

This move reflects BJP's ongoing efforts to uphold party discipline among its members, as the expelled individuals were seen supporting ruling Congress activities despite BJP affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)