BJP Expels Karnataka MLAs Amidst Allegations of Anti-Party Activities
The BJP expelled Karnataka MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for alleged anti-party activities. These actions follow their affiliation changes and support for Congress, their former party. BJP insiders cite their defiance of party directives, leading to a decisive expulsion to maintain discipline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The BJP has expelled two Karnataka MLAs, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, citing 'anti-party activities.' State BJP president B Y Vijayendra confirmed the decision, which came after extended deliberations.
While both MLAs previously served with Congress, recent behaviors suggest renewed ties, raising concerns within BJP ranks. They also faced accusations of ignoring BJP directives and failing to attend party meetings.
This move reflects BJP's ongoing efforts to uphold party discipline among its members, as the expelled individuals were seen supporting ruling Congress activities despite BJP affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement