Congress Challenges Modi on US-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims

The Congress party has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rebuff US President Donald Trump's assertions regarding American intervention leading to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

At a press conference in Bihar, Congress's social media head, Supriya Shrinate, strongly criticized the Prime Minister's silence, which she described as a clear indication of diplomatic setbacks for Modi's administration.

Besides international issues, domestic political tensions also took center stage as the Congress leader addressed the ruling JD(U)-BJP's governance in Bihar, highlighting failures to secure special status for the state and questioning Modi's political priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)