Congress Challenges Modi on US-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims
The Congress party challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter US President Donald Trump's claims of US-driven ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Criticizing Modi's silence, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate labeled it as a diplomatic failure. She also addressed regional political dynamics, emphasizing unresolved issues in Bihar.
The Congress party has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rebuff US President Donald Trump's assertions regarding American intervention leading to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
At a press conference in Bihar, Congress's social media head, Supriya Shrinate, strongly criticized the Prime Minister's silence, which she described as a clear indication of diplomatic setbacks for Modi's administration.
Besides international issues, domestic political tensions also took center stage as the Congress leader addressed the ruling JD(U)-BJP's governance in Bihar, highlighting failures to secure special status for the state and questioning Modi's political priorities.
