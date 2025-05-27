Left Menu

Congress Challenges Modi on US-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims

The Congress party challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter US President Donald Trump's claims of US-driven ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Criticizing Modi's silence, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate labeled it as a diplomatic failure. She also addressed regional political dynamics, emphasizing unresolved issues in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:55 IST
The Congress party has issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rebuff US President Donald Trump's assertions regarding American intervention leading to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

At a press conference in Bihar, Congress's social media head, Supriya Shrinate, strongly criticized the Prime Minister's silence, which she described as a clear indication of diplomatic setbacks for Modi's administration.

Besides international issues, domestic political tensions also took center stage as the Congress leader addressed the ruling JD(U)-BJP's governance in Bihar, highlighting failures to secure special status for the state and questioning Modi's political priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

