Tamil Nadu Politics: Stalin vs. Palaniswami in NITI Aayog Controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has dismissed accusations from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. The opposition leader suggested Stalin attended the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi to safeguard family funds. Stalin, however, argues the claims are baseless as the opposition cannot find fault with his administration.

Palaniswami, during a rally in Kallakurichi district, questioned whether Stalin's presence in New Delhi was motivated by personal interests rather than state development. Stalin responded by emphasizing the notable achievements and progress made in Tamil Nadu under his leadership.

During a visit to his Kolathur constituency, Stalin laid foundations for infrastructure projects and celebrated student achievements. These actions illustrate the DMK government's focus on state welfare, in contrast to Palaniswami's continued accusations relating to family interests.

