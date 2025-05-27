Rane Challenges Thackeray Trio Over Modi Criticism

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Shiv Sena leaders, cautioning Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya, and party member Sanjay Raut against targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. Rane threatened the trio with 'serious consequences' if their criticism continued.

Speaking at a press conference, Rane accused Uddhav Thackeray of neglecting his responsibilities as chief minister during the coronavirus outbreak. His comments arrived amid a backdrop of heavy rains in Mumbai that saw disrupted transport and sparked criticism from the Thackeray-led faction over infrastructure quality and government handling.

In response to Aaditya and Raut's allegations regarding Mumbai's flood management, Rane defended the state government's efforts and criticized the historical performance of the Shiv Sena during similar crises. He also accused the Thackerays of corruption, demanding transparency in their financial records prior to 1985.