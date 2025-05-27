Markets Rally: Trade Tensions Eased as Trump's Tariff Threats Dialed Back

Stock markets in the United States enjoyed an optimistic start on Tuesday, fueled by President Trump's decision to soften his stance on imposing tariffs on imports from the EU.

This alleviation of trade tensions between the U.S. and the European bloc significantly boosted investor confidence, leading to a notable rise across major indices.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 246 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 51.3 and 277.2 points respectively, marking a strong beginning to the trading day.

