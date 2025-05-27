Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Strikes and Fintech Innovations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes India's precise military strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, showcasing its global recognition for achievements. After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian forces targeted terrorist centers in Pakistan. Sitharaman highlighted India's technological prowess and determination against terrorism at Pine Labs in Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:20 IST
During a recent event in Noida, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's calculated military actions against Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor. The operation demonstrated India's growing global reputation in strategic and technological capabilities.

After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, the Indian armed forces swiftly responded by targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. According to Sitharaman, these precise strikes hit their intended targets, showcasing India's determination to protect its citizens against terrorism.

The minister also commended the innovative efforts of Pine Labs, a fintech company she visited. Sitharaman witnessed demonstrations of advanced solutions such as prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator framework, and digital services used in various government schemes, emphasizing India's commitment to leveraging technology for national security and development.

