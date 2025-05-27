Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Strikes and Fintech Innovations

During a recent event in Noida, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's calculated military actions against Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor. The operation demonstrated India's growing global reputation in strategic and technological capabilities.

After a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, the Indian armed forces swiftly responded by targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. According to Sitharaman, these precise strikes hit their intended targets, showcasing India's determination to protect its citizens against terrorism.

The minister also commended the innovative efforts of Pine Labs, a fintech company she visited. Sitharaman witnessed demonstrations of advanced solutions such as prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator framework, and digital services used in various government schemes, emphasizing India's commitment to leveraging technology for national security and development.