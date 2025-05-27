Left Menu

TMC Pushes for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror Concerns

Trinamool Congress MPs have urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special Parliament session to discuss measures against terrorism, citing the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. TMC members stressed the need for transparency regarding government actions. A resolution was passed supporting Mamata Banerjee's call for the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST
TMC Pushes for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MPs have officially requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to inform citizens about the steps being taken against terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The party's representatives, including members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, held a meeting in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, emphasizing its significance.

TMC's stance is clear: citizens deserve transparency about the government's efforts. A resolution supporting party leader Mamata Banerjee's call for the special session has been adopted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025