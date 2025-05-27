TMC Pushes for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror Concerns

Trinamool Congress MPs have officially requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to inform citizens about the steps being taken against terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The party's representatives, including members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, held a meeting in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, emphasizing its significance.

TMC's stance is clear: citizens deserve transparency about the government's efforts. A resolution supporting party leader Mamata Banerjee's call for the special session has been adopted.

