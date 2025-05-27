TMC Pushes for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror Concerns
Trinamool Congress MPs have urged Prime Minister Modi to convene a special Parliament session to discuss measures against terrorism, citing the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. TMC members stressed the need for transparency regarding government actions. A resolution was passed supporting Mamata Banerjee's call for the session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MPs have officially requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to inform citizens about the steps being taken against terrorism, especially following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
The party's representatives, including members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, held a meeting in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, emphasizing its significance.
TMC's stance is clear: citizens deserve transparency about the government's efforts. A resolution supporting party leader Mamata Banerjee's call for the special session has been adopted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Military Strategy
India's Bold Response: Operation Sindoor Continues Amidst Tensions