King Charles III Defends Canadian Sovereignty Against US Annexation Threats

In a stand against US annexation threats, King Charles III addressed the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, highlighting the growing challenges Canada faces in an increasingly dangerous world. His speech aimed to reinforce Canada's sovereignty, delivered amidst a backdrop of US President Donald Trump's repeated annexation suggestions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the king to deliver the speech from the throne, marking his 20th visit to Canada. Charles expressed admiration for Canada's heritage and called for unity in protecting democratic values, self-determination, and sovereignty through strategic military reinvestments.

Amidst discussions about Canada's evolving identity and economic ties, Charles underscored the importance of cultural and language preservation. The king's visit, which emphasized Canada's distinct identity, concluded with a visit to the National War Memorial, symbolically affirming the country's sovereignty.