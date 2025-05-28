Pakistan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Strategic Partnership
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership by investing in mutually beneficial avenues. During a meeting in Lachin, they reviewed bilateral relations, expressing satisfaction with progress in political, economic, and cultural ties, and discussed future cooperation.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a strategic meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through diversified investment. Held in Lachin, the leaders discussed mutual benefits and reviewed the upward trajectory of their partnership.
Both Sharif and Aliyev expressed satisfaction over the strengthening of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between their nations. In a gesture of solidarity, Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for its support during recent tensions with India, underscoring the unity between the two countries.
The leaders also agreed to initiate delegation-level talks concerning Azerbaijan's potential investment in Pakistan, aimed at furthering regional stability and prosperity. Their meeting precedes a trilateral summit with Turkiye, scheduled on Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golden Shift: Digital Gold Investment Revolution with Wizely
AFD's €150M Investment in Western Sahara Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute
Trump's Gulf Investment Tour: Billionaire Backed Diplomacy
Trump Courts Gulf Investments Amid Regional Tensions
SoftBank Group Breakthrough: Turbocharged Earnings Ignite AI Investments