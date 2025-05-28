Pakistan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Left Menu

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership by investing in mutually beneficial avenues. During a meeting in Lachin, they reviewed bilateral relations, expressing satisfaction with progress in political, economic, and cultural ties, and discussed future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:52 IST
In a strategic meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties through diversified investment. Held in Lachin, the leaders discussed mutual benefits and reviewed the upward trajectory of their partnership.

Both Sharif and Aliyev expressed satisfaction over the strengthening of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between their nations. In a gesture of solidarity, Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for its support during recent tensions with India, underscoring the unity between the two countries.

The leaders also agreed to initiate delegation-level talks concerning Azerbaijan's potential investment in Pakistan, aimed at furthering regional stability and prosperity. Their meeting precedes a trilateral summit with Turkiye, scheduled on Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

