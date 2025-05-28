Call for Clarity: India's Ceasefire Talks Under US Mediation

The Congress Party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the Trump administration's assertions of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The demand follows claims by the US Commerce Secretary in a legal statement, asserting President Trump's involvement in facilitating peace talks.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for transparency, asking Modi to confirm or deny these reports. The Indian government, while not issuing an official response, reiterates that the ceasefire is a result of bilateral negotiations between India and Pakistan.

The US President, alongside his officials, has persistently mentioned Washington's role in easing tensions between the neighboring countries. However, India maintains the stance that the understanding was reached through direct communication with Pakistan, following repeated cross-border hostilities.

