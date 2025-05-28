Left Menu

Macron Strengthens Indonesia Ties with Defense Deals

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Indonesia aims at bolstering defense and trade cooperation. The trip includes delivering French fighter jets and submarines while discussing strategic weapon systems. Key meetings with Indonesian officials are planned as part of an effort to modernize the country's military arsenal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:58 IST
Macron Strengthens Indonesia Ties with Defense Deals
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a strategic move to bolster regional ties, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Southeast Asia. The bilateral talks centered on enhancing defense cooperation and trade, especially following Indonesia's significant procurement of French military equipment.

On the agenda was the delivery of 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets and two Scorpene Evolved submarines. Such agreements underscore France's commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, amidst an unstable global landscape. Subianto, eager to modernize Indonesia's defense capabilities, praised the collaboration with France.

Aside from military discussions, Macron plans to engage with the ASEAN Secretary-General and visit cultural sites, underlining France's multifaceted approach to diplomacy in the region. The visit concludes with Macron's participation in Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025