Macron Strengthens Indonesia Ties with Defense Deals

In a strategic move to bolster regional ties, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Southeast Asia. The bilateral talks centered on enhancing defense cooperation and trade, especially following Indonesia's significant procurement of French military equipment.

On the agenda was the delivery of 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets and two Scorpene Evolved submarines. Such agreements underscore France's commitment to strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia, amidst an unstable global landscape. Subianto, eager to modernize Indonesia's defense capabilities, praised the collaboration with France.

Aside from military discussions, Macron plans to engage with the ASEAN Secretary-General and visit cultural sites, underlining France's multifaceted approach to diplomacy in the region. The visit concludes with Macron's participation in Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)