Samoan Parliament Dissolution: Elections on the Horizon

Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced that the nation's parliament is set for dissolution on June 3, leading to upcoming elections. The decision follows her failure to gain sufficient backing for budget legislation on Monday.

Fiame informed Samoa's head of state, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, prompting the signing and gazetting of the dissolution notice. Since her election in 2021, Fiame stood out as one of the few female leaders in the pacific.

Under her leadership, Samoa's international profile was raised by hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last year. Fiame's tenure has been marked by cautiousness towards Chinese investments and a recent expulsion from the FAST party due to factional disagreements.

