Celebration in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes Baby Iraj
Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar's assembly, recently welcomed his second child, a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav, alongside wife Rajshree. The joyful event took place at a private hospital in Kolkata. The name ‘Iraj’ was picked by grandparents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, marking a family celebration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent political figure in Bihar, is celebrating the birth of his second child. The family welcomed a baby boy named Iraj Lalu Yadav, adding to their happiness.
The name, chosen by proud grandparents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, aligns with family traditions as it reflects significant astrological events.
In Kolkata for the birth, the Yadav family was visited by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She extended wishes of peace and happiness to Tejashwi and his family as they embraced this new chapter.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fuel Prices Surge: A Closer Look at Recent Hikes in Kolkata
Bomb Scare Grounds Flight, Ignites Security Protocols at Kolkata Airport
Peace Rally in Kolkata: Left Front's Call for Harmony
Bomb Scare at Kolkata Airport Delays IndiGo Flight to Mumbai
Kolkata Port invites bids to transform 3 vintage river vessels into floating cultural venues