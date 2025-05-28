Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Receives Strong Support in South Africa

An Indian multi-party delegation visited South Africa to highlight India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The visit aimed to rally support against Pakistan, identified as a sponsor of terrorism, and received positive responses from expatriates and locals. This initiative emphasizes India's commitment to combating global terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:03 IST
In a robust declaration of its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, an Indian multi-party delegation captured attention in South Africa by addressing over 350 expatriates and local Indians, calling for solidarity against global terror. Pakistan was spotlighted as a primary sponsor of such activities.

Leading the charge, NCP-SP MP Sule emphasized India's unyielding resolve to fight global terror during an event in Johannesburg. Sule's delegation was one of seven tasked to garner international support against Pakistan's actions, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Additional information revealed that South Africa condemned the attack and supported India's call for a global stance against terrorism. The delegation's tour spans South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt as they continue their mission to build a consensus on India's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

