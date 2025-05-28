India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Receives Strong Support in South Africa

In a robust declaration of its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, an Indian multi-party delegation captured attention in South Africa by addressing over 350 expatriates and local Indians, calling for solidarity against global terror. Pakistan was spotlighted as a primary sponsor of such activities.

Leading the charge, NCP-SP MP Sule emphasized India's unyielding resolve to fight global terror during an event in Johannesburg. Sule's delegation was one of seven tasked to garner international support against Pakistan's actions, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Additional information revealed that South Africa condemned the attack and supported India's call for a global stance against terrorism. The delegation's tour spans South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt as they continue their mission to build a consensus on India's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)