Political Turmoil in Himachal: BJP Demands Justice in Vimal Negi Case

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh is intensifying its campaign for justice following the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, a senior engineer at the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). On Wednesday, BJP legislators handed a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, seeking the protection of evidence and a broader CBI investigation.

The controversy erupted after Negi disappeared on March 10, with his body discovered days later on March 18 in Bilapsur. His widow has alleged harassment by his superiors, setting off a political firestorm. Opposition BJP leaders claim the incident highlights significant governance and law-and-order issues in the state.

Senior BJP figures, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, have called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resign. The BJP demands action against officials who may have tampered with the probe and raised concerns over allegations made by SP Shimla against senior officials. Amidst escalating tensions, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred the case to the CBI, further complicating the political landscape.

