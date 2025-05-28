Ongoing Dialogues: Statehood, Tourism, and Security in Jammu & Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the recent Pahalgam attack has not derailed the ongoing discussions about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a press gathering, Abdullah emphasized that the topic was addressed prominently at the recent NITI Aayog meeting, presenting the issue directly to the Prime Minister and council members.

Abdullah urged for local tourism revival, advocating that Kashmiris should reoccupy traditional tourist spots to signal normalcy and encourage external tourism. The regional administration is focused on infrastructure development and overcoming negative perceptions following the April attack, ensuring peaceful coexistence and security for visitors.

Emphasizing the separate responsibilities of law enforcement and governance in the union territory, Abdullah called for cohesion between the Union Government, the local administration, and the Lieutenant Governor's office to ensure incidents like Pahalgam are not repeated. Meanwhile, memorial plans are being developed to honor the attack's victims, symbolizing resilience and moving forward.

