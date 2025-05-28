Left Menu

Ongoing Dialogues: Statehood, Tourism, and Security in Jammu & Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed concerns regarding the Pahalgam attack's impact on statehood talks for Jammu and Kashmir. He affirmed discussions continue, emphasizing the region's readiness for tourism and collaboration with security forces. Memorial plans for the attack victims are underway, highlighting regional unity and recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulmarg | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:33 IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the recent Pahalgam attack has not derailed the ongoing discussions about restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a press gathering, Abdullah emphasized that the topic was addressed prominently at the recent NITI Aayog meeting, presenting the issue directly to the Prime Minister and council members.

Abdullah urged for local tourism revival, advocating that Kashmiris should reoccupy traditional tourist spots to signal normalcy and encourage external tourism. The regional administration is focused on infrastructure development and overcoming negative perceptions following the April attack, ensuring peaceful coexistence and security for visitors.

Emphasizing the separate responsibilities of law enforcement and governance in the union territory, Abdullah called for cohesion between the Union Government, the local administration, and the Lieutenant Governor's office to ensure incidents like Pahalgam are not repeated. Meanwhile, memorial plans are being developed to honor the attack's victims, symbolizing resilience and moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

