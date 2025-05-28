Left Menu

BJP's Stand on Discipline and Political Rivalries in Karnataka

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal emphasizes that discipline is paramount for the party, leading to the expulsion of MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for anti-party activities. He also challenges Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to a debate, while predicting BJP's victory in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal reaffirmed the party's commitment to discipline on Wednesday, declaring that internal dissent would not be tolerated. The party recently expelled Karnataka MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar for what it termed 'anti-party activities.'

Speaking as the Karnataka state in-charge, Agrawal stated that ample opportunities were provided for the MLAs to rectify their behavior, which they failed to do. The BJP, he stressed, values discipline above all, regardless of an individual's influence.

Agrawal also challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to a public debate on corruption allegations. He predicted BJP's potential victory in the next state elections, claiming the party could secure 150 to 155 out of 224 Assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

