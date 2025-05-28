Left Menu

Political Accusations: Gogoi and the Pakistan Connection

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi faces accusations from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of having ties with Pakistan. Gogoi refutes these claims, stating a single visit 12 years ago. The Assam government promises transparency after a Special Investigation Team concludes its inquiry. The political tension raises questions about Gogoi’s past and the BJP’s motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:23 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a political storm brewing in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made serious allegations against state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, suggesting his alleged proximity to the Pakistani establishment. Sarma claimed the revelation of Gogoi's past visit to Pakistan is only the beginning of a more significant scandal.

Addressing the media from New Delhi, Gogoi strongly denied these accusations, clarifying his lone visit to Pakistan was over a decade ago. Asserting the political nature of these allegations, Gogoi argued the BJP is attempting to sow distrust among Congress leaders, a ploy he believes has failed.

The Assam government has promised transparency, with Sarma stating that full details will be made public following the Special Investigation Team's comprehensive investigation. Gogoi remains critical, dismissing the accusations as a political strategy, suggesting the BJP's narrative is meant to be sensational, mirroring a dramatic but unfounded film plot.

