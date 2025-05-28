Left Menu

YS Jagan Slams TDP's 'Mahanadu Drama'

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP's Mahanadu conclave, labeling it as mere drama. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misusing police power, electoral manipulation, and accused the TDP government of failing to honor promises. Reddy claimed his tenure created over three lakh jobs.

Updated: 28-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy denounced the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Mahanadu conclave as a 'big drama'. Speaking at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of misusing state resources and electoral manipulation.

Reddy challenged the TDP's accomplishments, suggesting their agenda lacked substance and mainly served for publicity. He critiqued the failure to fulfill promises like free bus travel for women and lamented the shelving of schemes started by the previous YSRCP government.

The former Chief Minister highlighted that his administration created over three lakh jobs from 2019 to 2024. He further voiced concerns over the law and order scenario, alleging biased legal actions against YSRCP leaders under Naidu's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

