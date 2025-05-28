Congress In-Fighting: Shashi Tharoor at the Center of BJP's Allegations

The BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Udit Raj of aligning his criticisms of fellow Congress member Shashi Tharoor with Rahul Gandhi's agenda. They allege that Tharoor's commitment to national interests over party or family ties drives this internal conflict.

Tensions flared after Udit Raj's harsh critique of Tharoor, head of a multi-party delegation visiting five nations, following his comments regarding India's actions during the 2016 Line of Control breach being discussed in Panama.

BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla claimed Congress leaders, through their actions and statements, are inadvertently shielding Pakistan from criticism while simultaneously attacking their own colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)