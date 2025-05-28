The Nuclear Negotiation Nexus: Iran, the US, and the IAEA

In a crucial update, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the US remain uncertain, with no agreement yet in sight. However, Grossi expressed optimism, calling the continued negotiations a positive indication.

Interactions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are frequent, reflecting the high stakes involved. Talks aim to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions and potentially lift US-imposed economic sanctions on Iran. Previous meetings have occurred in Oman and Rome, but the sixth round remains unscheduled.

Amid mounting tensions, Grossi hinted at potential IAEA inspection enhancements, should an agreement be reached. Iranian officials, however, maintain their stance with strategic warnings, exemplifying the delicate balance required to foster a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)