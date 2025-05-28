Left Menu

Venugopal Criticizes Government Silence on US Ceasefire Claims

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal criticized the Indian government's silence on US claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He questioned the sovereignty of India's foreign policy and urged the government to clarify its stance on foreign interventions, especially concerning the Kashmir issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:12 IST
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has criticized the Indian government's silence on the United States' claims of intervening in a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. At the Congress' 'Jai Hind Sabha,' Venugopal raised concerns over the sovereignty of India's foreign policy, suggesting it may be influenced by Washington.

Venugopal also accused External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of providing unsatisfactory responses regarding the ceasefire and criticized the lack of transparency on the terms of the ceasefire. The Congress leader urged the government to address concerns regarding alleged US exertion of pressure in the matter.

He further questioned the intelligence failures during recent terror incidents and demanded accountability. He emphasized unity in the nation's parliament and its support for the armed forces, while praising Operation Sindoor for its decisive action against terror threats.

