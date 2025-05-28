BJP Stands Firm on Discipline Amidst Political Turbulence in Karnataka

In a recent development, BJP's national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal emphatically stated that while the party values every member, discipline remains paramount. This declaration comes on the heels of BJP expelling two Karnataka MLAs, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, due to 'anti-party activities'.

Agrawal highlighted that party efforts to guide Somashekar, Hebbar, and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had been extensive but ultimately unsuccessful. This action underscores BJP's commitment to upholding discipline beyond individual influence. Meanwhile, accusations against the Congress for filing a defamation suit against BJP have surfaced, with Agrawal challenging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to an open debate over the issues.

As political tensions rise, particularly following violent incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Agrawal linked these events to what he describes as Congress' 'Muslim appeasement', polarizing the political landscape further. Despite this, BJP remains confident of securing a majority if elections were held, projecting potential dominance over Karnataka's 224 constituencies.