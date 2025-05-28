Left Menu

Gujarat's Gram Panchayat Polls: A New Era with 27% OBC Reservation

Gujarat will hold gram panchayat elections on June 22 across 8,326 villages with a landmark 27% reservation for OBCs. This election marks the first significant implementation of the Justice Jhaveri Commission's report, leading to an increase in OBC representation. The polls come after a two-year delay due to reservation debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:02 IST
  India
  • India

The State Election Commission has announced that Gujarat will conduct gram panchayat elections on June 22, involving 8,326 village councils. This marks a pivotal shift following a 27% reservation for OBCs in line with the Justice Jhaveri Commission's findings.

These elections, historically non-partisan, have been deferred for nearly two years due to disputes over OBC reservations. The voting will commence after the model code of conduct came into force with the poll schedule announcement.

The elections will employ ballot papers and incorporate the NOTA option. Political parties have expressed varied reactions, with both BJP and Congress claiming different narratives behind the polling delays and outcomes expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

