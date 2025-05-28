Gujarat's Gram Panchayat Polls: A New Era with 27% OBC Reservation

The State Election Commission has announced that Gujarat will conduct gram panchayat elections on June 22, involving 8,326 village councils. This marks a pivotal shift following a 27% reservation for OBCs in line with the Justice Jhaveri Commission's findings.

These elections, historically non-partisan, have been deferred for nearly two years due to disputes over OBC reservations. The voting will commence after the model code of conduct came into force with the poll schedule announcement.

The elections will employ ballot papers and incorporate the NOTA option. Political parties have expressed varied reactions, with both BJP and Congress claiming different narratives behind the polling delays and outcomes expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)