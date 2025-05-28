Left Menu

India-Saudi Delegation: United Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met Saudi officials, reinforcing strong bilateral ties and a united stance against terrorism. They discussed strategic cooperation and India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, highlighting shared values and interests in combating global threats.

Riyadh | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:07 IST
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, under the leadership of BJP MP Baijayant Panda, engaged with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir, on Wednesday. The focus was on India's strong anti-terror stance, emphasizing zero tolerance and the 'new normal' approach to terrorism.

During their visit, the delegation met with the Shura Council, a prominent Saudi governmental body, to further discuss India's firm position against terrorism. They conveyed this message to Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Friendship Committee, fostering a conversation on strengthening strategic ties between the nations.

The discussions also included an exploration of mutual interests and opportunities for enhanced cooperation. Highlighting India's unwavering commitment, the delegation appreciated Saudi Arabia's stance against terrorism in talks with Mushabab Al-Qahtani of the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies.

