Kamal Haasan Set for Rajya Sabha as MNM's Voice
Kamal Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has been nominated for the Rajya Sabha by DMK and its allies. Haasan aims to represent the people's voice. Despite MNM's past setbacks in elections, a pact ensures his place in the Upper House. The nomination reflects a previous agreement before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Kamal Haasan, the acclaimed actor and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), is set to enter the Rajya Sabha following a nomination by DMK and its allies. Announced on Wednesday, this comes as part of an agreement predating the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Haasan has vowed to elevate the 'people's voice' in the Upper House, marking his new political chapter at age 70. Despite MNM's limited impact in Tamil Nadu's traditionally bipolar political landscape dominated by DMK and AIADMK, this nomination marks a significant step for both Haasan and MNM.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulated Haasan, echoing the sentiment that his voice will champion Tamil Nadu's rights and constitutional values. The allocation deal reflects a promise made before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ensuring a broader representation of MNM's principles.
