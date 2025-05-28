Left Menu

Trump's Disappointment Over Putin's War Tactics

In a recent statement, former President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment over Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump speculated that Putin might be deliberately stalling ceasefire negotiations and hinted at a potentially different response strategy if these suspicions prove true.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:09 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump voiced his criticism towards Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump suggested that Putin might be purposefully delaying the ceasefire talks, a move that could influence the U.S.'s response tactics.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump conveyed his dissatisfaction with the continued Russian bombing and the lack of progress in negotiations. He indicated that strategic alterations might be considered if Putin's actions are indeed a stalling tactic.

This speculation adds another layer to the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the war in Ukraine, as world leaders grapple with finding a resolution to the conflict amid international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

