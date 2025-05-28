Trump's Sanctions Standoff: Balancing Diplomacy in Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed concerns on Wednesday about implementing additional sanctions against Russia in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump emphasized that he did not wish to jeopardize ceasefire negotiations with punitive measures.

Trump remarked that if a deal seemed imminent, he did not want to disrupt it by imposing new sanctions. He also voiced suspicion that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be intentionally delaying peace talks.

The president conveyed his disappointment with recent Russian bombing activities and suggested that, depending on Russia's actions, the United States might adjust its response strategies.

