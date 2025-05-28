Left Menu

Russia Set for Next Round of Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul

Russia has proposed new peace talks with Ukraine to be held in Istanbul on June 2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that a memorandum addressing the crisis's root causes will be presented by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The choice of venue follows prior talks held there.

The Russian government has scheduled another round of peace talks with Ukraine to take place in Istanbul on June 2. This follows discussions regarding alternative venues like the Vatican and Geneva. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

Led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation plans to present a document addressing the crisis's root causes to their Ukrainian counterparts. This document will be unveiled during the second set of negotiations in Turkey's largest city.

In previous talks, which lasted under two hours, negotiators agreed on a prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals from each side. As the peace process advances, there's hope for discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin if conditions allow.

