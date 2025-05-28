U.S. Embraces Bitcoin Amid China's Crypto Caution
China's apprehension about Bitcoin presents a chance for the U.S. to capitalize on the cryptocurrency. U.S. Vice President JD Vance urges the embrace of Bitcoin as a strategic asset. Amid evolving crypto policies, the U.S. is positioning itself favorably with a focus on regulation and engagement with the crypto industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST
Amidst China's cautious stance on Bitcoin, the United States sees a strategic opportunity to leverage the cryptocurrency, U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggested on Wednesday.
Addressing the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, Vance highlighted the potential of Bitcoin as a strategic asset for the U.S. over the coming decade.
The Trump administration has taken proactive measures, including creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve and engaging with crypto executives, to carve a favorable position in the digital asset landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bitcoin
- U.S.
- China
- cryptocurrency
- JD Vance
- Trump
- White House
- crypto policy
- digital assets
- regulation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
A Controversial Diplomatic Embrace: Trump and bin Salman's Relationship
Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions Lifted and Billion-Dollar Deals