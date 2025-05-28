U.S. Embraces Bitcoin Amid China's Crypto Caution

Amidst China's cautious stance on Bitcoin, the United States sees a strategic opportunity to leverage the cryptocurrency, U.S. Vice President JD Vance suggested on Wednesday.

Addressing the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, Vance highlighted the potential of Bitcoin as a strategic asset for the U.S. over the coming decade.

The Trump administration has taken proactive measures, including creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve and engaging with crypto executives, to carve a favorable position in the digital asset landscape.

