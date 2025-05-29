Trump Nominates Emil Bove as Federal Appeals Court Judge
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Emil Bove, a Justice Department official, to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Bove, who previously defended Trump in a criminal case, is expected to aid in restoring the rule of law and further Trump's judicial legacy.
Former President Donald Trump has nominated Emil Bove, a Justice Department official, to the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The announcement was made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.
Bove previously defended Trump in a criminal case involving hush money payments, and currently serves as the principal associate deputy attorney general. In his post, Trump expressed confidence in Bove's capabilities to end what he calls the 'Weaponization of Justice' and to restore the rule of law.
This nomination is part of Trump's ongoing efforts to influence the judiciary, building on the 234 judicial appointments made during his first term. Trump is expected to make over 100 additional nominations, continuing his impact on shaping the judicial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
