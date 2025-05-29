Shashi Tharoor Sparks Controversy with Remarks on India's Surgical Strikes
Amid criticism from party leaders, Shashi Tharoor clarified that his remarks on India's surgical strikes referred only to reprisals for terrorist attacks. Tharoor, accused of discrediting Congress's history by Udit Raj, maintains his comments were misinterpreted. The debate highlights internal divisions and historical perspectives in Indian politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:03 IST
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, has come under fire from his own party members for comments on India's surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).
Clarifying his stance, Tharoor emphasized that his remarks were about retaliatory actions against terrorist attacks, not past military conflicts.
Party colleague Udit Raj criticized Tharoor, sparking a broader debate on Congress's military history.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy Tensions Rise Amid Shifting Alliances and Criticisms
Kennedy Faces Congressional Grilling Amid Health Reforms and Vaccine Criticism
Congress Cautions Tharoor: Align with Party Stand on India-Pakistan Conflict
Operation Sindoor is underway and has been paused temporarily; Congress and other opposition parties asking questions raises suspicion: BJP.
BJP Defends 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Political Criticism