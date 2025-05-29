Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Sparks Controversy with Remarks on India's Surgical Strikes

Amid criticism from party leaders, Shashi Tharoor clarified that his remarks on India's surgical strikes referred only to reprisals for terrorist attacks. Tharoor, accused of discrediting Congress's history by Udit Raj, maintains his comments were misinterpreted. The debate highlights internal divisions and historical perspectives in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:03 IST
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress leader, has come under fire from his own party members for comments on India's surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

Clarifying his stance, Tharoor emphasized that his remarks were about retaliatory actions against terrorist attacks, not past military conflicts.

Party colleague Udit Raj criticized Tharoor, sparking a broader debate on Congress's military history.

