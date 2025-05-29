Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Patna Visit: Inaugurations, Development, and Political Mobilization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Patna to inaugurate and lay the foundation for major infrastructure projects, bolstering the BJP's image ahead of upcoming state elections. The visit highlights development, party unity, and military successes, while focusing on ongoing initiatives and political prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:52 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Patna Visit: Inaugurations, Development, and Political Mobilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Patna kicks off on Thursday evening, marking a substantial boost for the BJP ahead of state elections. Hundreds of posters adorn the streets, highlighting the visit's political significance, underscored by successes in 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces.

Upon his arrival, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal at Patna airport, a major project built at Rs 1,200 crore, and lay the foundation stone for a civil enclave at Bihta airport costing Rs 1,410 crore. These developments aim to accommodate a growing number of passengers and enhance Patna's status as an educational hub.

During his visit, Modi will also lead a roadshow to the Bihar BJP office, and is expected to announce development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore. His presence is set to sway public opinion and fortify the party's campaign, highlighting transformative plans for the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025