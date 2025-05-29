Prime Minister Modi's Patna Visit: Inaugurations, Development, and Political Mobilization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Patna kicks off on Thursday evening, marking a substantial boost for the BJP ahead of state elections. Hundreds of posters adorn the streets, highlighting the visit's political significance, underscored by successes in 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces.

Upon his arrival, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal at Patna airport, a major project built at Rs 1,200 crore, and lay the foundation stone for a civil enclave at Bihta airport costing Rs 1,410 crore. These developments aim to accommodate a growing number of passengers and enhance Patna's status as an educational hub.

During his visit, Modi will also lead a roadshow to the Bihar BJP office, and is expected to announce development projects worth Rs 48,520 crore. His presence is set to sway public opinion and fortify the party's campaign, highlighting transformative plans for the region's future.

