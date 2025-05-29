South Korea Elects Amidst Political Turmoil

In a backdrop of political unrest, South Koreans are set to vote on June 3 for their 21st president. This election is crucial to fill the power void left by the tumultuous rule of Yoon Suk Yeol, whose attempt to impose martial law ended in disarray.

The election system is straightforward: a single round where the candidate with the majority wins a five-year term. Leading candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party holds a significant lead over conservative rivals Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok.

Voter dynamics reflect an aging society, with a third of the electorate over 60, contrasting with 28% in their 20s and 30s. Gyeonggi Province is the largest voter hub. With election security tightened, early voting participation has been robust, highlighting an engaged electorate as the nation heads to the polls.