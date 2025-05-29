Diplomatic Relations Renew: US Flag Rises in Damascus
The United States has taken a significant step in restoring diplomatic relations with Syria by raising its flag at the previously abandoned ambassador's residence in Damascus. This move marks strengthened ties between Washington and Syria's new government, with Tom Barrack playing a key role in the developments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- Syria
The United States has made a diplomatic breakthrough by hoisting its national flag outside the former ambassador's residence in Damascus, signaling improved relations with Syria.
Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and recently appointed special envoy to Syria, participated in the residence's inauguration, as reported by Syria's state-owned agency SANA.
This development marks a notable step towards re-establishing formal ties between Washington and the new Syrian administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Meeting: US and Syria Leaders in Unprecedented Encounter
Trump's Surprising Sanction Lift: A New Start for Syria
President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
Trump's Controversial Sanctions Decision in Syria Shakes Global Politics
Historic Meeting: US and Syria Open a New Chapter