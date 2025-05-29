Diplomatic Relations Renew: US Flag Rises in Damascus

The United States has made a diplomatic breakthrough by hoisting its national flag outside the former ambassador's residence in Damascus, signaling improved relations with Syria.

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and recently appointed special envoy to Syria, participated in the residence's inauguration, as reported by Syria's state-owned agency SANA.

This development marks a notable step towards re-establishing formal ties between Washington and the new Syrian administration.

