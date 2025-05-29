Left Menu

Modi Launches Fiery Critique of West Bengal's Ruling TMC Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of corruption, violence, and failing to provide good governance. Modi outlined a series of crises, including lawlessness and unemployment, underscoring the need for change. He also condemned the teacher recruitment scam, attributing it to rampant corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alipurduar | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, claiming the state is crippled by violence, corruption, and lawlessness. Speaking at a rally in Alipurduar, he stated the people are eager for a change from what he called the 'Nirmam sarkar' or cruel government.

Modi highlighted the communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda as evidence of the TMC's indifference to citizens' suffering. He detailed a series of crises, including societal violence, rising insecurity among women, and youth unemployment, all exacerbated by widespread corruption and self-serving politics that strip the poor of rightful entitlements.

The Prime Minister criticized the TMC's handling of the teacher recruitment scam, accusing the party of ruining the future for educators and broader education system integrity. Modi also lamented the TMC's prioritization of politics over development, as evidenced by their absence from a recent Niti Aayog meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

