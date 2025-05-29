Operation Sindoor: Modi's Stand Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that Operation Sindoor is not complete, emphasizing that Pakistan has faced three significant retaliatory strikes. He made these comments during a rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar, marking his first public address since the operation began.

Modi reflected on the nation's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 lives were lost, predominantly tourists. He expressed understanding of the public's anger, particularly in West Bengal, at the violation of Indian women's dignity. The Prime Minister reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Highlighting India's willingness to act decisively against terrorism, Modi inferred past operations, including the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, alluding to their potential connection with Operation Sindoor. Modi sternly criticized Pakistan's military establishment, accusing it of mastering terrorism and mass murder.

