K Kavitha's Battle Against Party Detractors: BRS vs. BJP Allegations Surface

BRS MLC K Kavitha confronts alleged attempts to merge her party with the BJP, criticizing internal party forces for not supporting her. She accuses detractors of plotting against her, especially during her imprisonment related to a money laundering case. Rambunctious family dynamics and internal strife cast shadow over Telangana politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:27 IST
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLC K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on internal party forces that she claims are pushing to merge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit with the BJP. Kavitha targeted her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in these allegations, highlighting familial tensions and political intrigue.

The brewing internal differences became apparent when details of a letter she wrote to her father, party president Chandrasekhar Rao, leaked. Kavitha contends that there are attempts to unite their party with the BJP, a proposal brought to her while she faced imprisonment on money laundering charges. Her outright rejection of these advances underscores a deep-seated mistrust within the party ranks.

Kavitha's narrative reveals a picture of political upheaval, as she accuses certain party factions of abandoning her during personal and political challenges. The ongoing disputes highlight the contentious dynamics within the BRS, amidst a backdrop of judicial inquiries and international travels by party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

