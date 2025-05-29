K Kavitha's Battle Against Party Detractors: BRS vs. BJP Allegations Surface

BRS MLC K Kavitha has launched a scathing attack on internal party forces that she claims are pushing to merge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit with the BJP. Kavitha targeted her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in these allegations, highlighting familial tensions and political intrigue.

The brewing internal differences became apparent when details of a letter she wrote to her father, party president Chandrasekhar Rao, leaked. Kavitha contends that there are attempts to unite their party with the BJP, a proposal brought to her while she faced imprisonment on money laundering charges. Her outright rejection of these advances underscores a deep-seated mistrust within the party ranks.

Kavitha's narrative reveals a picture of political upheaval, as she accuses certain party factions of abandoning her during personal and political challenges. The ongoing disputes highlight the contentious dynamics within the BRS, amidst a backdrop of judicial inquiries and international travels by party leaders.

